Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Linde by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $6,314,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 507,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,211 shares of company stock worth $24,589,579 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $356.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,666. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $359.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

