Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) Short Interest Down 23.5% in May

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,000 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Liquid Media Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liquid Media Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Liquid Media Group worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquid Media Group Stock Down 7.9 %

YVR stock opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Liquid Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.98.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

