Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Holdings Increased by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 266,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

LMT traded up $5.62 on Monday, reaching $448.45. 1,135,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,067. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $469.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $472.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

