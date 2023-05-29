Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.41 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,000. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.7% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of META stock traded up $9.35 on Monday, reaching $262.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,768,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,672,879. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $262.31. The company has a market capitalization of $671.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.12.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,762 shares of company stock worth $8,749,860. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

