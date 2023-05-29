Loop Capital Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $195.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Loop Capital from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNOW has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.40. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $205.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 309,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,133,577. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

