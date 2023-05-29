Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at CIBC

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LUN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.78.

Lundin Mining stock remained flat at C$10.14 during midday trading on Monday. 120,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,994. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The stock has a market cap of C$7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.10.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

