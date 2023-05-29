Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Acquired by Knott David M Jr

Knott David M Jr lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of Knott David M Jr’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Knott David M Jr’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.36.

NASDAQ MDGL traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $284.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,159. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.50. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.21 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of -0.61.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.78) by $0.55. Equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

