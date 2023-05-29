Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

MMP opened at $61.16 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.28 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,343,000 after purchasing an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 200,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

