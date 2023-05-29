Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Makes New $6.68 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 60,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.7% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 6.1 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QCOM traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.35. 15,969,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,430. The stock has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.15%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.