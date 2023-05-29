Manchester Global Management UK Ltd Takes $24.87 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Manchester Global Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,869,000. Snowflake accounts for about 10.1% of Manchester Global Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Manchester Global Management UK Ltd owned 0.05% of Snowflake as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Snowflake by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $718,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,751,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,218.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,301 shares of company stock worth $44,133,577 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $2.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.01. 11,512,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of 0.74. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $205.66.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

