ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36.
ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.
ManpowerGroup Price Performance
Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. 391,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,841. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.