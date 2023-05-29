ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36.

ManpowerGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Price Performance

Shares of MAN stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.35. 391,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,841. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAN. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 171.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAN shares. Argus downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.