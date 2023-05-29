ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $1.47 on June 15th

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36.

ManpowerGroup has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. ManpowerGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ManpowerGroup to earn $7.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

NYSE MAN traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 391,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,841. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 671.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

