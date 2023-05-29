Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in APA by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 561,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 145,315 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in APA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in APA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 114,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Stock Performance

APA traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $33.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,310,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,566. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.84.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

