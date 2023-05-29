Marco Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 363.0% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,821 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 358,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,590,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $216.93. 3,081,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,998. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.48 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.96. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.92%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

