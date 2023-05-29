Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Corteva Stock Up 0.6 %

Corteva stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.17. 2,953,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

