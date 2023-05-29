Marco Investment Management LLC Has $20.16 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,161 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.4% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,748 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.72.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 4.3 %

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $20.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $507.26. 5,302,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,002. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $443.20 and a fifty-two week high of $564.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.44 and a 200-day moving average of $492.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

