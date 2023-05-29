Marco Investment Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,635 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.2 %

Oracle stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $104.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,994,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $281.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $106.23.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

