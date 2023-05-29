Marco Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,870,780 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,077,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,920,000 after buying an additional 25,077,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1,356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after buying an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,879,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,055,887. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

