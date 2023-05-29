Marco Investment Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after buying an additional 741,453 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,874,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,101,000 after buying an additional 621,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,893,000 after buying an additional 556,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,572,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,954. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

