Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Marco Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 2.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.94.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,833. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

