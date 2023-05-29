Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.21. The stock had a trading volume of 758,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,052. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.17.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

