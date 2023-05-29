Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 166 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,642 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 396.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $9.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $389.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,439,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,844,758. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $394.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.16 and a 200 day moving average of $221.10. The company has a market capitalization of $963.19 billion, a PE ratio of 202.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.73.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,084 shares of company stock worth $9,789,110 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

