Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $374.37. 2,691,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $354.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $370.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $392.20.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

