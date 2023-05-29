Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $31.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.52. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies ( NASDAQ:MAXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.88 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

