Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) PT Lowered to $99.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.53.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $81.46 on Friday. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $100.61. The stock has a market cap of $108.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,001,857,000 after buying an additional 1,056,995 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after buying an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after purchasing an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,945,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,414,194,000 after purchasing an additional 88,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,247,000 after purchasing an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

