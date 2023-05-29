Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Posted by on May 29th, 2023

Citigroup upgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPFGet Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Megaport from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Megaport Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MGPPF stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Megaport has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.39.

Megaport Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.