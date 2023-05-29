Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Megaport from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.
Megaport Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of MGPPF stock opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Megaport has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $15.39.
Megaport Company Profile
Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. It operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services, as well as creates agile network that connects in multiple regions.
