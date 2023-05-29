Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,653 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 171,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,772. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

