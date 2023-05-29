Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,055,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $101,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after buying an additional 51,877,698 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 536,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after buying an additional 113,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,353,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,922,000 after buying an additional 1,143,805 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,531,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,625,000 after buying an additional 1,030,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 491.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 280,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 233,469 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,193,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,183. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.06.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

