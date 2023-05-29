Merriman Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,088 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,159. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.00.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

