Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Get Rating) by 147.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,087 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 2.31% of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVSU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,717,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,880,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $1,020,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 68,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $411,000.

NYSEARCA AVSU traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $48.81. 5,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,477. The company has a market cap of $139.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.08. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.82.

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

