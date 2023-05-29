Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 194.7% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,236,000 after purchasing an additional 20,516 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $300,000. GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 178.3% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,523,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,720 shares of company stock valued at $27,358,261 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 4.7 %

TSLA traded up $8.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.17. 162,061,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,877,672. The stock has a market cap of $612.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.33.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

