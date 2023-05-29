Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $21.53 Million in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 863,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,986,000,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,838,000.

DFSU traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.01. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,298. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $27.94.

About Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

