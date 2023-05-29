Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 30,169 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 253.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,169 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $135.76. 2,361,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.