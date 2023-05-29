Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 434,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,083,000. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 9.45% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,116,000,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,755,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,396,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,108,000. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $968,000.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 14,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,544. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

