Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 167,193 Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 167,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.08% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,826,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,978,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFSE stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.61. 15,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,323. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.25.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

