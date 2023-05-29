MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $22.65 or 0.00081905 BTC on popular exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $101.01 million and $2.68 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.90513441 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,210,174.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

