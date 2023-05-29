MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $22.12 or 0.00078573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $98.64 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00025567 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00019819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,192.26 or 1.00136490 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000094 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,459,278 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,459,277.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.64285534 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,273,587.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

