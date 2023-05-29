Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, May 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Income Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.