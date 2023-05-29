Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 197,600 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Minerva Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ UTRS traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,896,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,721. Minerva Surgical has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,668,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 280,057 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 46.5% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 998,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 316,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Minerva Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Minerva Surgical Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

