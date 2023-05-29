Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

About Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Mirion Technologies by 80.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 368,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 25.0% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 191,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

