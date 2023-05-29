Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mirion Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MIR stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies
In other news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $84,552,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies
About Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mirion Technologies (MIR)
