Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Down 23.9% in May

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 746,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 812.1 days.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

MIELF traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $13.00. 739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.67. Mitsubishi Electric has a twelve month low of $8.68 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

