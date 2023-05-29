Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Up 5.5%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 94,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOGO shares. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mogo from C$2.25 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

Mogo Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The stock has a market cap of C$71.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.66.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

