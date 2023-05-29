Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Position Lowered by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,491,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797,703 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 1.4% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $365,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,429,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,863,214. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

