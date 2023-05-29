Monero Price Tops $155.40 (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 28th. Monero has a market cap of $2.84 billion and $64.55 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $155.40 or 0.00551992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,153.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00324255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00065720 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00412711 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,284,852 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.