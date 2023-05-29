Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Montage Gold Stock Up 1.0 %

Montage Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 8,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,094. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

