M&T Bank Corp Acquires 2,884 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.11% of BlackRock worth $117,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 623.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 27,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 23,476 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 5,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BlackRock Trading Up 1.8 %

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $755.92.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $11.78 on Monday, reaching $672.30. 533,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,129. The stock has a market cap of $100.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $659.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $696.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

