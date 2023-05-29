M&T Bank Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,483,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,153 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M&T Bank Corp owned about 1.02% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $527,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,472. The company has a fifty day moving average of $151.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

