M&T Bank Corp Buys 4,035,110 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1,130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035,110 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 0.8% of M&T Bank Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.95% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $203,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,830 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after acquiring an additional 141,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,995,000 after acquiring an additional 159,445 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.38. 1,832,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.54. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

