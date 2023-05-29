M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 480,401 Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 480,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,259,000. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.78% of Photronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,689,000 after purchasing an additional 208,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Photronics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 911,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 824,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after acquiring an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLAB. Northland Securities increased their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

PLAB stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $25.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

