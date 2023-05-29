M&T Bank Corp Has $41.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,142 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $41,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $885,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 677,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after acquiring an additional 16,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 24,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.72. 492,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

